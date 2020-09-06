S. Korea adds 167 more COVID-19 cases; total now at 21,177

(Yonhap)
South Korea counted 167 more cases of the novel coronavirus Sunday, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s database. The total caseload now stands at 21,177.
Of the newly confirmed cases, 152 were locally transmitted and the rest imported. Seoul, Gyeonggi Province and Incheon -- together comprising Greater Seoul -- accounted for most of the local cases at 117.
Eleven of the 15 cases tied to overseas travel were from China and other parts of Asia. Three were from Africa and one from Europe.
In the last 24 hours ending Saturday midnight, 137 people were discharged from treatment facilities. To date, 16,0146 people have been released from isolation after recovering.
One more person died, putting the death toll at 334 and Korea’s case fatality rate at 1.58 percent.
Since an infection cluster tied to a Seoul church was detected in mid-August, the case count has surged to triple-digit figures, peaking at 441 on Aug. 27. After intense physical distancing was restored, the daily number of cases have declined to below 200 for the fourth straight day on Sunday.
By Kim Arin (arin@heraldcorp.com
)