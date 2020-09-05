National Assembly resumes operations after all test negative for COVID-19

(Yonhap)





The National Assembly resumed operations on Saturday after a brief shutdown caused by a main opposition party official testing positive for the new coronavirus.



"Everyone who had been selectively checked has turned out not to have been infected with the coronavirus. A no-entry restriction on the main building, the members' office building and an annex building will be lifted from 10 a.m.," the assembly's secretariat said in a notice.



The National Assembly in Yeouido, western Seoul, had been temporarily closed and disinfected after an official at the People Power Party secretariat tested positive for the virus on Thursday.



With the resumption, committee and leadership meetings scheduled for next week are expected to run normally.



But some tightened anti-virus measures will remain in place in line with the government's social distancing guidelines in the greater Seoul area that have been extended until Sept. 13. (Yonhap)