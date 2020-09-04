 Back To Top
National

All schools in greater Seoul area to continue offering remote classes until Sept. 20

By Yonhap
Published : Sept 4, 2020 - 15:59       Updated : Sept 4, 2020 - 15:59
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)


The Ministry of Education said on Friday that schools in Seoul and its surrounding cities will remain online-only until Sept. 20, in accordance with the government's decision to extend stricter social distancing rules in the area.

The measure will apply to all kindergartens, elementary, middle and high schools in the metropolitan area -- Seoul, Incheon and Gyeonggi Province. But high school seniors are not subject to the policy in order to prepare for the College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT), the yearly national university entrance exam slated for Dec. 3.

The measure came as the government decided to extend the 2.5-tier social distancing restrictions in the area by another week, limiting operations of restaurants, bakeries, franchise coffee chains, indoor sports facilities and cram schools.

South Korea's health authorities run a three-tier social distancing system, with Level Three being the toughest, under which most business and social activities shut down, except for essential businesses like hospitals and grocery stores.

Schools in the rest of the country are required to continue to offer a mix of in-person and remote classes, with attendance capped at one-third in elementary and middle schools and two-thirds in high schools. (Yonhap)
