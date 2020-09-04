K-pop artists hop online to meet their fans

Seventeen (Pledis Entertainment)

As the pandemic continues to persist, K-pop artists are increasingly going online to meet and communicate with their fans.



Most recently, boy band Seventeen hosted their fourth annual fan meeting “Seventeen in Carat Land” on Sunday via fan community platform Weverse.



It was a tightly-packed four-hour show that offered a variety of entertainment, from stage performances of the band’s iconic songs to themed acts where members pretended they were newscasters or athletes competing in a sporting event.



The pre-filmed clips and photos showed the members in pajamas, laying on a couch and eating snacks, as a sign of solidarity for their fans who were most likely watching from home.



The members also showed themselves sitting at an empty stadium during the fan meeting, and told their fans that they hope to see them there soon. Throughout the virtual meetup, they exuded a cheerful and optimistic attitude.





"Seventeen in Carat Land" (Pledis Entertainment)