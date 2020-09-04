LG Wing chosen as name for new dual-display smartphone

Image of LG Wing (Yonhap)
LG Electronics has finalized the name of its new dual-display smartphone to be released on Sept. 14 as “LG Wing,” the company confirmed Friday.
When choosing the name, LG Electronics reportedly narrowed down its options to LG Wing and LG Swing, but picked the former as consumers have become familiar with the name after months of exposure to the new phone’s codename “Wing.”
The price of LG Wing is expected to be approximately 1.5 million won ($1,260), as the phone consists of two displays.
LG Wing features a secondary display that flips out in a twisting motion, forming a “T” shape. Users can perform two tasks simultaneously, one on a 6.8-inch main screen and the other on a 4-inch second screen. The phone is expected to be powered by Snapdragon 765.
LG Wing is the first product of “Explorer Project,” LG Electronics’ new smartphone strategy.
“Through the Explorer Project, LG Electronics aims to seek a radical change by breaking free from the generic competition of smartphone specifications and provide customers new experience and value,” said Lee Yeon-mo, executive vice president for mobile communications.
By Kim Byung-wook (kbw@heraldcorp.com
