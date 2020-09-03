 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Business

Japanese car sales increase for first time since boycott began

By Jo He-rim
Published : Sept 3, 2020 - 17:39       Updated : Sept 3, 2020 - 17:39
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

Sales of Japanese cars in South Korea increased for the first time since a nationwide boycott of Japanese products began here last year, data showed Thursday.

According to the Korea Automobile Importers and Distributors Association, the number of Japanese automobiles newly registered in August was 1,413, up 1.1 percent from the same time last year, when it stood at 1,398.

The increase comes 13 months after a trade conflict broke out between the two countries in July 2019 and triggered the boycott.

According to the association, accumulated sales of Japanese cars totaled 13,070 vehicles so far this year, half of last year’s figure.

Lexus Korea sold 703 cars in August, a 16.6 percent increase on-year, while Honda Korea’s sales jumped 74.6 percent on-year to 241 vehicles in the same month.

For Toyota, which sold 433 vehicles, on-year sales decreased by 20.1 percent, but the rate of decrease slowed.

In August, the number of newly registered imported cars was 21,894, a 20.8 percent rise from the same period last year, according to KAIDA.

BMW Korea topped the list in sales performance, selling 7,252 vehicles in the month, up 69 percent. It is the first time the automaker has held the No. 1 position since December 2017.

Mercedes-Benz was next, but its sales decreased 10.5 percent to 6,030 vehicles in the month.

Audi Korea saw its sales jump ninefold in August to 2,022 vehicles, landing third on the list.

By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114