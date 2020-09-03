Citibank Korea serves local community to counter the COVID-19 outbreak

Citibank Korea employees pick up trash at central Seoul‘s Gyeonghui Palace in June as part of a cleanup project to celebrate the company’s Global Community Day. (Citibank Korea)
Citibank Korea said Thursday it has conducted diverse social contribution programs to help the community cushion the impact of the prolonged coronavirus outbreak.
The bank held a series of job mentoring sessions dubbed “Over the Lan Job Talk” last month, whereby its employees gave lectures on job positions at the company as well as required skills through a video conferencing platform. The programs are designed to encourage young job seekers hit hard by sluggish job market, the bank said.
Also, Citibank employees participated in the company’s blood donation event held in June to help prevent a blood shortage for emergency patients amid continued coronavirus fears.
The moves came in line with Citigroup’s annual Global Community Day event, which marks its 15th anniversary this year. Since 2006, the company has designated a specific date every year on which its employees and their families across the globe begin a series of their own volunteer programs.
This year’s campaign kicked off on June 5, World Environment Day. The local branch of the US bank first carried out green activities, including a cleanup project in which employees picked up some trash in their neighborhoods and around where they work and then shared their activities on social networking services in order to help raise awareness. In addition, for urban revitalization, employees grew acorn seeds into seedlings at their homes, which will be donated to a city park in Sangam-dong, Seoul.
“Responding to the spread of COVID-19, we operated this year’s social work in a non-face-to-face manner. We will continue to serve our local community through passionate volunteer work,” said an official from Citibank korea.
By Choi Jae-hee (cjh@heraldcorp.com
)