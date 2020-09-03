Your signature enriches workplace, society

“Signature” (Dasanbooks)



“Signature”

By Lee Hang-shim

(Dasanbooks)



Korean society is at a watershed moment to advance further by accepting the growing demand in diversity propelled by the digital revolution and the sudden outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic that has brought an unconventional style of life to overall society.



“Signature” tells readers that they need to find their own signature -- or a psychological asset -- that is an unreplaceable strength and differentiates them from others at the workplace and in society in a rapidly changing era, providing practical ideas on how to educe their signature.



The book explores 12 startup innovators who have successfully cultivated their signatures, including Lee Seung-gun, founder of Viva Republica that runs mobile payment service app Toss; Chang Byung-gyu, chairman of Krafton Game Union; and Mark Tetto, a partner in global investment firm TCK and TV personality based in Seoul.



The book is written by Dr. Lee Hang-shim, an associate professor of the graduate school of education at Konkuk University in Seoul. After receiving her Ph.D. degree at the University of Missouri, she worked at Oklahoma State University for three years (2014-2017) on a tenure track.





Dr. Lee Hang-shim (Dasanbooks)