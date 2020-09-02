[Herald Interview] Hotels adjust to new requirements in COVID-19

COVID-19 has changed many aspects of our daily lives, and one of the industries most heavily affected is the hospitality industry. With government policies changing weekly as the number of coronavirus cases fluctuates, hotels are keeping a close eye on the situation.



Kang Ah-hyun, commercial director of Millennium Hilton Seoul (Millennium Hilton Seoul)



In the midst of this crisis, Kang Ah-hyun, commercial director of Millennium Hilton Seoul, is attempting to find an opportunity in tough times.



As the hotel’s commercial director, Kang is responsible for the hotel’s revenue. This includes revenue from everything from its fitness center, swimming pool and restaurants to the minibars in its rooms.



From years of working in the hotel industry both in South Korea and abroad, Kang has gained experience dealing with diverse people and cultures, adjusting every step of the way. This time, it’s COVID-19 that she has to adjust to along with the unique way that Koreans use hotels.



“When I started working in Korea, the idea of a staycation was nonexistent. Even in the early 2000s, people thought, ‘Why go to a hotel when I can just sleep at my house?’ Now, spending patterns have changed and young people and families living in Seoul are willing to enjoy hotels in Seoul,” Kang told The Korea Herald on Aug. 25 at the Millennium Hilton Seoul lounge.



Korean guests have more flexible travel schedules compared with people of other nationalities, according to Kang. They often reserve at the last minute and make many changes to their reservations.



With international travel virtually impossible, more and more young people are heading to hotels in Seoul for vacations, but that trend isn’t new. It has been going on for a number of years, and started well before the pandemic.



“Before, hotel restaurants were places that not everyone could go to because of the price. Now the price has become more accessible to the average person because of the many promotions and special offers,” said Kang. “If middle-aged people were the majority of guests in the past, people in their 20s and 30s, up to early 40s, are the majority of our customers today.”



The idea of travel has changed in recent years as well. Going to a far-off country is not the only way to travel, and people are discovering that they can have a travel experience in their own city by staying at a hotel and enjoying its food and facilities.



“When I was working in Japan, I felt Japanese people travel domestically a lot. I think Korea is catching up to Japan in that aspect,” said Kang.



With COVID-19, Millennium Hilton Seoul is coming up with different plans to attract Korean guests as the number of foreign guests has plummeted. Before COVID-19 hit, over 75 percent of its customers were foreigners.



One of the programs Hilton implemented in response to the virus was the CleanStay program.



Checking the temperature of each guest entering the hotel is only the start of Hilton’s sanitization program.



Having identified 10 key points in the guest room where there is the most contact, Hilton sanitizes the points and labels them so that guests feel reassured. For example, Hilton puts a slip over the remote after sanitizing it.



The Hilton CleanStay Room Seal ensures that no one enters the hotel’s rooms once they have been sanitized. (Millennium Hilton Seoul)