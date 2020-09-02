Kakao Games IPO pre-orders set new record

Kakao Games, the gaming arm of local mobile messenger giant Kakao, set a record in South Korea on Wednesday by drawing the highest preorder deposits for public subscription of its initial public offering.
As of 1 p.m., retail investors had submitted 47.2 trillion won ($39.78 billion) in deposits during the two-day preorder session for stocks of Kakao Games, surpassing the record of 30.99 trillion won set by SK Biophamaceuticals in June.
Kakao Games is set to be listed on the nation’s tech-heavy Kosdaq market Sept. 10.
Retail investors were allowed to subscribe to 3.2 million shares, or 20 percent of its 16 million new common shares to be sold under the planned IPO. As the company plans to raise 384 billion won, competition for shares by retail investors was 1,299-1 as of 1 p.m.
The heated response from retail investors was followed by news that the game developer’s offering price was fixed at 24,000 won per share, the top end of its indicative price range, during the institutional investors’ two-day tranche that was 1,479 times oversubscribed. It was the best showing since the book-building scheme was introduced in the local market in 1999.
As the deal is expected to be the biggest of its kind on the Kosdaq in the second half of this year, both retail and institutional investors flocked to the preorders, hoping the shares of the gaming arm of Kakao would spike as much as those of SK Biopharmaceuticals on the first day of its market debut.
Due to the investors’ keen competition, the home trading system and mobile trading system of Kakao Games’ underwriters Korea Investment & Securities and Samsung Securities suffered a technical glitch. It also has another underwriter, KB Securities.
Some retail investors even borrowed massive amounts of funds to participate in the tranche. According to the Korea Financial Investment Association, the balance of credit loans taken out for stock investments by individuals had reached a record high of nearly 16.22 trillion won as of Monday. The net asset value of cash management accounts offered by local brokerage firms also came to 60.53 trillion won.
Following the trend, market watchers forecast that retail investors’ preorders may be oversubscribed to some 2,000 at the end of the day, adding that the amount of deposits surged more rapidly as time went by, beginning early Tuesday morning.
“Amid the contactless boom in the COVID-19 era, on top of the precedential case of SK Biopharmaceuticals, investors’ interest toward Kakao Games has increased,” said a brokerage firm official who wished to remain anonymous.
By Jie Ye-eun (yeeun@heraldcorp.com
)