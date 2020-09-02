PEI to hold Infrastructure Investor Seoul Summit virtually

Complimentary session on “Bridging the cultural divide: Best practices when fundraising with Japanese LPs,” ahead of Infrastructure Investor Japan Korea Week on Aug. 26. (PEI)
Financial intelligence firm PEI is poised to host this year‘s Infrastructure Investor Seoul Summit virtually on Sept. 8, the company said Wednesday.
The event comes as the London-based company looks to provide a virtual place for the global infrastructure investing community to connect with South Korean institutional investors looking for chances to allocate their capital to alternative assets across the world.
The event will mark the third of its kind in Seoul. Due to travel restrictions becasuse of the global spread of COVID-19, the Infrastructure Investor Seoul Summit this year will be virtual.
This year‘s event will present how Korean institutional investors like Korea Post, Lotte Non-Life Insurance and Public Officials Benefit Association are adjusting their infrastructure investment strategies. Lee Jang-hwan, managing director, financial investment group head of Lotte Non-Life Insurance, will deliver a keynote speech to share his current infrastructure plans.
Global fund managers, in the meantime, are expected to share strategic approaches that could drive new value creation in infrastructure asset investment, especially amid COVID-19, by turning to offshore wind, fiber infrastructure and energy transition. Speakers will also discuss how investing in infrastructure debts could be the alternative in times of COVID-19 crisis.
The single-day event will also feature virtual networking opportunities, interactive roundtables and live Q&A sessions with the speakers.
The event is an opener for Infrastructure Investor Japan Korea Week in 2020. Following the Seoul event, the Infrastructure Investor Japan Summit will take place on Sept. 10-11.
PEI has run publications that focus on various asset classes in alternative investment, including Infrastructure Investor.
By Son Ji-hyoung (consnow@heraldcorp.com
)