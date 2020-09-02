LG to unveil new dual screen smartphone project Explore





A video invitation image (LG Electronics)



LG Electronics said Wednesday the company will hold a virtual show to unveil its new smartphone project dubbed “Explore” involving a whole new form factor on Sept. 14.



The company sent a 30-second invitation video to global media and industry officials, hinting at a new dual screen form whose main display rotates clockwise to make a T shape.



At the end of the video, LG says, “Life gets better in unexpected ways when you discover the unexpected.”



Last week, an exclusive video clip posted by Android Authority showed LG’s upcoming dual screen phone with two screens in a T shape, which suggested an increased convenience of being able to use two screens at the same time.



Starting with the Velvet project this year, LG has restructured its smartphone lineup. The Explore project marks the second part of LG’s new alignment strategy for smartphones.



“LG is collaborating with industry partners Rave, Ficto, Tubi and Naver to develop unique features that will elevate the mobile viewing experience on Explore devices,” the company said.



The virtual show will be livestreamed at 11 p.m. from Seoul on Sept. 14.



By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com)