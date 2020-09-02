Kumho Petrochemical puts environment, safety as top priorities for 2020

Kumho Petrochemical officials inspect production facilities. (Kumho Petrochemical)





Kumho Petrochemical said Wednesday the company and its affiliates are putting more emphasis on business management based on environment and safety in response to stricter environmental regulations.



According to the world’s No.1 NB latex manufacturer, it has pursued a rigorous campaign to respond to environmental regulations and will take further measures such as upgrading air pollutants reduction facilities and curbing greenhouse gas emissions.



As for safety, Kumho Petrochemical’s rubber plant in Yeosu, South Jeolla Province, has recently received the highest grade “P” from the Process Safety Management test conducted by the Ministry of Employment and Labor.



“Kumho Petrochemical’s goal for the environment and safety is to become a company that can create the future as a partner to mankind and the environment. To tackle emerging environment and safety issues, we will endeavor to establish a preemptive response system that can lead the industry and strengthen our internal standards,” Kumho Petrochemical Chairman Park Chan-koo said.



Kumho P&B Chemicals -- one of Kumho Petrochemical’s affiliates -- plans to replace old heating equipment with new ones to reduce air pollutants.



