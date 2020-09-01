Galaxy Z Fold2 offers larger, fuller foldable screen

A Samsung official reveals details of the Galaxy Z Fold2 during a virtual presentation on Tuesday. (Samsung Electronics)



The Galaxy Z Fold2, the second edition of Samsung Electronics’ Galaxy Fold, and the 5G version of the Galaxy Z Flip were fully unveiled through a livestream event on Tuesday.



The successor to Samsung’s first-ever foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Fold – and its third foldable device after the Galaxy Z Flip -- features a larger and fuller bendable display that aims to offer users greater immersion and the convenience of having a large-size screen.



In comparison with the first edition‘s 6.2-inch main display, Galaxy Z Fold2’s main screen that bends inward is 7.6 inches diagonally when unfolded.



To allow users to get more immersed into the device when they play mobile games or watch movies, the main display offers a refresh rate of 120 Hertz like the Galaxy Note 20 series.



The cover-display on the outside of the folded device is now enlarged from 4.6 inches to 6.2 inches, enabling users to complete most tasks, like using a map or email app, without opening the phone.



While the Galaxy Fold suffered some technological defects involving the foldable film and hinge, the newest version has adopted an ultra-thin glass material and the Hideaway Hinge, two biggest innovations made for Galaxy Z Flip.



Like the compact Z Flip, the Z Fold2’s main screen feels smoother and sturdier, although the folding line can still be felt.



The device can also stand at whatever angle users want for hand-free usage, called as "Flex Mode," which was a strong selling point of Z Flip.



“The gap between the hinge and the device body has been further narrowed by applying the sweeper technology with the aim of protecting the display from dust particles,” Samsung explained.





Thom Browne Edition of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 (Samsung Electronics)



In terms of user interface to strengthen the multi-tasking experiences, Samsung has improved the Multi-Window Tray to allow users to open multiple files from the same app at the same time and view them side by side. Users can simply drag text, images and documents from one app to another for instant transfer, too.



The App Continuity has also become stronger, which allows users to conitnue their tasks on the main screen on the cover display when the device's folded.



The Galaxy Z Fold2 features a total of five cameras, including the 12-megapixel ultra wide, 12MP wide-angle, 12MP telephoto on the rear, and 10MP cameras each on the main and cover displays. Its predecessor had six cameras in total.



With the Flex mode, users can shoot photos and video clips without hold the device in their hands, and without leaving the camera app on the top half of the main screen, they can review up to five most recent captures on the bottom half.



“With the launch of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2, we closely listened to user feedback to ensure we were bringing meaningful improvements to the hardware, while also developing new innovations to enhance the user experience," said Roh Tae-moon, president of Samsung Mobile. "Further strengthened by our industry-leading partnerships with Google and Microsoft, we’re reshaping and redefining the possibilities of the mobile device experience.”



Samsung said it co-worked with Google and Microsoft in order to provide optimized YouTube, Google Duo, Outlook and Microsoft 365 office programs on the Galaxy Z Fold2.



It also announced the 5,000 limited Thom Browne editions of Galaxy Z Fold2 slated for launch in select markets on Sept. 25.



Along with the Galaxy Z Fold2, Samsung announced its launch of Galaxy Z Flip 5G version, with a plan to release both models starting on Sept. 18.



The Galaxy Z Fold2 will be retailed for 2.4 million won ($2,026), a price that is unchanged from the previous edition.



The Z Flip 5G version will also come with the same price tag of 1.65 million won.



Pre-orders for the Thom Browne edition will begin on Sept. 7 with the price tag of 3.96 million won in the Korean market.



By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com)



