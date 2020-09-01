 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
National

S. Korea seeks biggest defense budget at W53tr

By Choi Si-young
Published : Sept 1, 2020 - 15:56       Updated : Sept 1, 2020 - 18:31
South Korea’s next-generation KF-X fighter jet (Yonhap)
South Korea’s next-generation KF-X fighter jet (Yonhap)

The Ministry of National Defense said Tuesday that it was seeking a 5 percent increase in its budget for next year, with most of the total 52.9 trillion won ($44.7 billion) linked to personnel training and facilities maintenance.

“We will make sure to invest in beefing up our capabilities to counter any security threat, both conventional and unconventional,” the ministry said.

The budget request comes as South Korea continues to deter aggression from North Korea amid stalled nuclear talks, while coping to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

The ministry said it planned to spend $30.2 billion, or about 63 percent of the total, on training ($17.4 billion) and maintenance ($12.8 billion). That would mark the highest on-year growth in a decade, 7.1 percent.

Personnel training includes familiarizing service members with next-generation warfare tactics based on augmented and virtual reality settings, and carrying out operations in advanced combat uniforms.

Military bases in the meanwhile would adopt the latest technologies for operations, in line with the newer rules of engagement.

Service members will learn to utilize protective gear in case of a health crisis to promptly help with military as well as civilian efforts to curb an outbreak. Some of the members will be grouped into special units in charge of handling a biological and chemical outbreak.

Military hospitals in the meantime will be upgraded to timely respond to a health crisis with enhanced quarantine techniques advised by better-funded military medical institutions.

Artificial intelligence technologies will be incorporated at posts bordering North Korea to keep a better eye out for suspicious activity.

The military here was embarrassed twice recently, when a group of Chinese people snuck into the country via a sea route in May, and a defector returned to the North in July, all unnoticed.

Of the total, another $14.5 billion is earmarked for arms purchases and projects for better defense capabilities, up 2.4 percent from this year.

Some $5.4 billion is set aside for the KF-X project to develop the homegrown fighter by 2026, and another undertaking involving the production of new K-2 battle tanks.

Another $5.1 billion is assigned for coming up with necessary firepower and better reconnaissance to counter nuclear weapons and weapons of mass destruction, with an eye on aggression from a nuclear armed North Korea.

The ministry also fixed $1.8 billion to prepare to take over wartime operational control from the United States by 2022. Seoul hosts 28,500-strong United States Forces Korea, whose commander has led the Combined Forces Command between the two allies since its founding in 1978.

The rest is earmarked to carry out efforts to nurture key military technologies including those needed in cyber and space warfare, and to inject funds to local defense companies to encourage them for stronger exports

The proposed budget is set to go through a parliamentary review Thursday for approval. If approved, it would be the second time the budget surpassed the 50 trillion won mark for a second consecutive year.

By Choi Si-young (siyoungchoi@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114