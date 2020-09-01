 Back To Top
Entertainment

Kakao M to launch 25 original contents this year

By Choi Ji-won
Published : Sept 1, 2020 - 17:27       Updated : Sept 1, 2020 - 17:27
Shin Jong-su, director of Kakao M’s digital media content department, speaks in a prerecorded video released Tuesday. (Kakao M)
Shin Jong-su, director of Kakao M's digital media content department, speaks in a prerecorded video released Tuesday. (Kakao M)

Kakao M, the entertainment arm of internet company Kakao, on Tuesday officially launched its mobile contents streaming platform Kakao TV and unveiled seven of 25 original titles that will be available this year.

“We will showcase 25 titles -- six drama series and 19 variety show programs -- totaling some 350 episodes as Kakao TV’s original content within this year,” Shin Jong-su, the director of Kakao M’s digital media content department, said in a prerecorded video message to the press Tuesday.

Shin described Kakao TV content as being “mobile oriented,” which, according to the director, refers to productions that are not merely consumed on mobile platforms but can be better appreciated on mobile devices. Shin pointed to a faster and more compact format, engaging content and diverse mobile frames as three key factors differentiating Kakao TV’s original content from other existing over-the-top streaming contents.

“What viewers expect from mobile content is not short form, but tighter and faster flow,” Shin said. “Every episode of our original content will be composed of a compact plot that intensifies the viewers’ immersion, making a single episode complete in itself, but at the same time, stimulating curiosity about the next episode.”



(From left) “Kakao TV Morning,” “Face ID,” “Wannabe Ryan” and “Zzin Kyung-kyu” (Kakao M)
(From left) "Kakao TV Morning," "Face ID," "Wannabe Ryan" and "Zzin Kyung-kyu" (Kakao M)

On Tuesday morning, Kakao M launched the first episodes of seven of its title -- webtoon-based drama series “Amanza” and “Love Revolution” and five entertainment shows, including “Face ID,” “Zzin Kyung-kyu,” “Kakao TV Morning” and “Wannabe Ryan.” Singer Lee Hyo-ri features as the first guest on “Face ID,” and five hosts, including comedian Noh Hong-chul and rapper BewhY, will each lead an episode a week for daily variety show “Kakao TV Morning.” All episodes are around 10 to 20 minutes in length.

The video can be viewed via the KakaoTalk messenger and portal site Daum.

“The mobile ad (market) has been expanding fast but video platforms, including YouTube, have been suffering from ‘brand safety’ issues,” Shin said, adding that Kakao M aims to provide a system that satisfies both advertisers and content creators.

By Choi Ji-won (jwc@heraldcorp.com)
