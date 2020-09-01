Kakao M to launch 25 original contents this year

Shin Jong-su, director of Kakao M’s digital media content department, speaks in a prerecorded video released Tuesday. (Kakao M)



Kakao M, the entertainment arm of internet company Kakao, on Tuesday officially launched its mobile contents streaming platform Kakao TV and unveiled seven of 25 original titles that will be available this year.



“We will showcase 25 titles -- six drama series and 19 variety show programs -- totaling some 350 episodes as Kakao TV’s original content within this year,” Shin Jong-su, the director of Kakao M’s digital media content department, said in a prerecorded video message to the press Tuesday.



Shin described Kakao TV content as being “mobile oriented,” which, according to the director, refers to productions that are not merely consumed on mobile platforms but can be better appreciated on mobile devices. Shin pointed to a faster and more compact format, engaging content and diverse mobile frames as three key factors differentiating Kakao TV’s original content from other existing over-the-top streaming contents.



“What viewers expect from mobile content is not short form, but tighter and faster flow,” Shin said. “Every episode of our original content will be composed of a compact plot that intensifies the viewers’ immersion, making a single episode complete in itself, but at the same time, stimulating curiosity about the next episode.”









(From left) “Kakao TV Morning,” “Face ID,” “Wannabe Ryan” and “Zzin Kyung-kyu” (Kakao M)