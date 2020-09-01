 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Finance

Moon to meet top bankers for ‘New Deal’ fund outline

By Choi Jae-hee
Published : Sept 1, 2020 - 12:10       Updated : Sept 1, 2020 - 12:55
(From left) NH NongHyup Financial Group Chairman Kim Kwang-soo, Hana Financial Group Chairman Kim Jung-tai, Woori Financial Group Chairman Sohn Tae-seung, KB Financial Group Chairman Yoon Jong-kyoo and Shinhan Financial Group Chairman Cho Yong-byoung (Yonhap)
(From left) NH NongHyup Financial Group Chairman Kim Kwang-soo, Hana Financial Group Chairman Kim Jung-tai, Woori Financial Group Chairman Sohn Tae-seung, KB Financial Group Chairman Yoon Jong-kyoo and Shinhan Financial Group Chairman Cho Yong-byoung (Yonhap)


President Moon Jae-in will meet with top executives of Korea’s five major banking giants on Thursday to discuss measures to promote the government’s social infrastructure investment scheme, dubbed the “New Deal fund,” industry sources said Tuesday.

Set up to support the Korean version of the “New Deal” initiative unveiled in July, the envisioned fund will mainly finance digitalization of national infrastructure and provide at least a 3 percent rate of return on investment. Individual investors can also participate in the fund through public offerings.
Chairmen from KB Financial Group, Shinhan Financial Group, Woori Financial Group, Hana Financial Group and NH Financial Group are set to attend the first official meeting on New Deal strategy and share their own long-term plans for multitrillion-won investments in the special fund.

During the meeting, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki and Financial Services Commission Chairman Eun Sung-soo will brief on a comprehensive framework for the New Deal initiative and specific plans for the New Deal fund, respectively. 

The government-led economic revival plan consists of digital infrastructure and environmentally friendly programs.

By Choi Jae-hee (cjh@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114