 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
National

Seoul Foreign School recognized for its architectural design

By Ko Jun-tae
Published : Sept 1, 2020 - 14:25       Updated : Sept 1, 2020 - 14:25
The exterior of the high school building at Seoul Foreign School (Seoul Foreign School)
The exterior of the high school building at Seoul Foreign School (Seoul Foreign School)
Seoul Foreign School has been recognized for its architectural design that promotes unique learning experiences.

The Seoul-based independet international school announced Tuesday that its high school building, designed by New York-based Ennead Architects, was awarded an International Distinguished Building, Landscape Architecture, and Urbanism Award from the Chicago Athenaeum Museum of Architecture and Design.

The SFS building will be featured in “Global Design + Urbanism XX: New International Architecture,” the 2020 edition of a yearly book published by the Chicago Athenaeum.

SFS explained its high school building architecture breaks the traditional definition of classrooms and incorporating “third spaces,” which are ideal for learning and collaboration by combining the college and high school experiences.

The building’s classrooms were co-designed with the faculty and administration to be ideal and flexible enough for various teaching styles and configurations.

Its classrooms’ walls can be used as writing spaces and projectable surfaces, while solar analyses were used to provide just enough natural light into each classroom without excessive glare, the school said. Such environmental shifts have allowed the school to provide better academic learning environment for its students, it added.

“Not only has it created collaborative spaces and flexible classrooms to give our Grade 9-12 students new ways to pursue academic and creative excellence, but it is a beautiful and bright environment in which our whole community can gather, work and socialize,” said Colm Flanagan, head of SFS.

By Ko Jun-tae (ko.juntae@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114