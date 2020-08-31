Air Force chief tapped to head Joint Chiefs of Staff

Air Force chief Won In-choul was named to lead the country’s Joint Chiefs of Staff, the Ministry of National Defense said Monday.
“He is an operations expert with initiative to power through defense reforms including ongoing efforts to transfer the wartime operational control to South Korea from the US,” the ministry said. South Korea and the US are working for the OPCON transition of South Korean troops from Washington to Seoul.
Won, a four-star general, has assumed key roles in the area, having served as commander at the Air Force Operations Command and vice chairman of the JCS.
Won’s nomination marked the second recent reshuffle scheduled in the military’s top ranks, with Army chief Gen. Suh Wook already named as the defense minister earlier in Friday.
“I feel a heavy sense of responsibility,” Won, 59, said, adding “I will do my best to ensure ironclad Seoul-Washington alliance and defense readiness and push ahead with defense reforms including the wartime role transfer.”
Incumbent Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo also served as Air Force chief and JCS chairman before taking up the minister position.
The nomination is somewhat unexpected, as Won joined the military one year earlier than Defense Minister nominee Suh Wook.
Traditionally, a defense minister is more senior than a JCS chairman in South Korea, and the last such case occurred in 1999.
Won was commissioned as a second lieutenant in 1984 following his graduation from the Korea Air Force Academy, and Suh was commissioned in 1985 after graduating from the Korea Military Academy.
President Moon Jae-in plans to officially appoint Won after a parliamentary confirmation hearing that will follow Cabinet deliberations slated for Tuesday, according to the ministry.
Won‘s appointment does not require the parliament’s approvals.
If his appointment is confirmed, Won will succeed Gen. Park Han-ki, who took office in October 2018. No official term of office is set, but the JCS chairman is supposed to serve for around 18 months to two years.
