 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
National

Air Force chief tapped to head Joint Chiefs of Staff

By Choi Si-young
Published : Aug 31, 2020 - 15:34       Updated : Aug 31, 2020 - 15:34
Won In-choul (Yonhap)
Won In-choul (Yonhap)

Air Force chief Won In-choul was named to lead the country’s Joint Chiefs of Staff, the Ministry of National Defense said Monday.

“He is an operations expert with initiative to power through defense reforms including ongoing efforts to transfer the wartime operational control to South Korea from the US,” the ministry said. South Korea and the US are working for the OPCON transition of South Korean troops from Washington to Seoul.

Won, a four-star general, has assumed key roles in the area, having served as commander at the Air Force Operations Command and vice chairman of the JCS.

Won’s nomination marked the second recent reshuffle scheduled in the military’s top ranks, with Army chief Gen. Suh Wook already named as the defense minister earlier in Friday.

“I feel a heavy sense of responsibility,” Won, 59, said, adding “I will do my best to ensure ironclad Seoul-Washington alliance and defense readiness and push ahead with defense reforms including the wartime role transfer.”

Incumbent Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo also served as Air Force chief and JCS chairman before taking up the minister position.

The nomination is somewhat unexpected, as Won joined the military one year earlier than Defense Minister nominee Suh Wook.

Traditionally, a defense minister is more senior than a JCS chairman in South Korea, and the last such case occurred in 1999.

Won was commissioned as a second lieutenant in 1984 following his graduation from the Korea Air Force Academy, and Suh was commissioned in 1985 after graduating from the Korea Military Academy.

President Moon Jae-in plans to officially appoint Won after a parliamentary confirmation hearing that will follow Cabinet deliberations slated for Tuesday, according to the ministry.

Won‘s appointment does not require the parliament’s approvals.

If his appointment is confirmed, Won will succeed Gen. Park Han-ki, who took office in October 2018. No official term of office is set, but the JCS chairman is supposed to serve for around 18 months to two years.

By Choi Si-young & news reports (siyoungchoi@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114