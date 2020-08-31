 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Business

More firms stand in regulatory blind spot: FTC

By Shin Ji-hye
Published : Aug 31, 2020 - 16:01       Updated : Aug 31, 2020 - 16:01
yonhap
yonhap


South Korea’s antitrust watchdog said Monday that an increasing number of companies occupy a regulatory blind spot that shields the owner families. Owners increased their shares through indirect investment from public corporations and overseas affiliates this year, it said.

The Fair Trade Commission said it analyzed the stock ownership of the 64 largest groups and their 2,292 affiliates.

Among the groups, the equity held by owner families amounted to 3.6 percent, down 0.3 percentage point from last year.

The FTC said, “The owner family’s controlling the entire business group has continued with less than 4 percent stake by utilizing affiliates.”

The authorities also said, “The system needs to be improved as the number of firms in the regulatory blind spot has increased, and a possibility of indirectly expanding the control of owner family also rose through public corporations and overseas affiliates.”

The number of companies in the regulatory blind spot increased from 376 to 388. The companies in the blind spot are listed firms with 20 to 30 percent of their equity held by owner families, or subsidiaries with more than 50 percent held by companies in which the owner family holds stakes greater than 30 percent.

As of this year, the number of companies subject to antitrust regulations stood at 210, down nine from last year. The antitrust regulations apply to listed firms with more than 30 percent of their equity held by owner families or unlisted firms in which the owner families hold more than 20 percent.

The companies with the largest number of units in the blind spot are Hyosung (32); Hoban Construction (19); GS, Taeyoung and Netmarble (18 each); and Shinsegae and Harim (17 each).

The FTC said the number of cases where owner families have used public corporations, overseas affiliates and financial insurance companies to indirectly strengthen their control has also increased from last year.

Fifty-one domestic affiliates, compared with 47 last year, have 54 overseas affiliates as investors while 128 affiliates, compared with 124 last year, have 68 public corporations as investors. Also, 242 affiliates hold investments from 103 financial and insurance companies, the commission said.

By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114