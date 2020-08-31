KOTRA undertakes digital transformations for local, foreign businesses

Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency CEO Kwon Pyung-oh (KOTRA)



Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA) announced Monday that it would push digital transformation to provide quality services to local and foreign businesses.



The agency said it would bring digital transformation into a wide range of tasks it manages.



According to KOTRA, its customers can now easily access various types of market data that it has collected from its 125 offices in 82 different nations around the globe. The agency said the big data collected in different nations would help bring local and foreign firms together.



The agency said it would also transform its business-to-business platform buyKOREA into an online space where local and foreign business entities can hold exhibitions and communicate online. It added that it would install studios here and abroad where businesses can hold promotional events.



KOTRA will also seek open innovations with local startups to accelerate the agency’s digital transformation. It would take agile principles and methods for both development and operations in order to cope with rapid changes brought by the coronavirus pandemic.



The agency earlier this month set up a team to dedicated to bringing digital transformations. The team is directly supervised by KOTRA CEO Kwon Pyung-oh.



By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com)



