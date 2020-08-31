 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Business

KOTRA undertakes digital transformations for local, foreign businesses

By Shim Woo-hyun
Published : Aug 31, 2020 - 16:12       Updated : Aug 31, 2020 - 16:12
Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency CEO Kwon Pyung-oh (KOTRA)
Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency CEO Kwon Pyung-oh (KOTRA)

Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA) announced Monday that it would push digital transformation to provide quality services to local and foreign businesses.

The agency said it would bring digital transformation into a wide range of tasks it manages.

According to KOTRA, its customers can now easily access various types of market data that it has collected from its 125 offices in 82 different nations around the globe. The agency said the big data collected in different nations would help bring local and foreign firms together.

The agency said it would also transform its business-to-business platform buyKOREA into an online space where local and foreign business entities can hold exhibitions and communicate online. It added that it would install studios here and abroad where businesses can hold promotional events.

KOTRA will also seek open innovations with local startups to accelerate the agency’s digital transformation. It would take agile principles and methods for both development and operations in order to cope with rapid changes brought by the coronavirus pandemic.

The agency earlier this month set up a team to dedicated to bringing digital transformations. The team is directly supervised by KOTRA CEO Kwon Pyung-oh.

By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114