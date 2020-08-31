 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Entertainment

BTS wins 4 awards at MTV VMAs, performs 'Dynamite'

By Yonhap
Published : Aug 31, 2020 - 13:40       Updated : Aug 31, 2020 - 14:30
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)
K-pop band BTS picked up four awards at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards held in the United States on Sunday (US time), while putting on its first television performance of its hit single "Dynamite" on the American TV network.

The South Korean septet won in the categories of best pop, best group, best K-pop and best choreography with "ON," the lead song off the band's studio album "Map of The Soul: 7" released in February, at the awards show held in New York City without an in-person audience and performances due to COVID-19.

With "ON," BTS became the first Asian act to win in the highly competitive category of best pop.

Other nominees who competed for Best Pop included Halsey with "You Should Be Sad," Jonas Brothers with "What a Man Gotta Do,"

Justin Bieber with "Intentions" featuring Quavo, Lady Gaga with "Rain On Me" featuring Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift with "Lover."

"We are truly honored, and we want to give credit to our fans ARMY," BTS member Junggook said in an acceptance speech for best pop delivered virtually, thanking its global fan base referred to as ARMY.

"ON" peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 upon its release in March, the strongest showing ever for a K-pop group on Billboard's main singles chart. As a whole album, "Map of the Soul: 7" topped the Billboard 200 albums chart and was also the top selling record in the US during the first half.

Last year, the band won two awards -- best group and best K-pop -- at the same awards.

The band also presented its first television performance of its new hit single "Dynamite."

Donned in classic attire, such as suits, ties and vests, the band performed in front of backdrops of what appeared to be key landmarks of New York City, such as the Brooklyn Bridge and Times Square. The performance was later capped off with virtual fireworks in the background.

"We've never been there, first time ever, so we're very nervous," said RM, sharing his thoughts on the band's first-ever performance at the MTV music award show.

"It can never be more special. We treasure each moments with them. This performance is for you ARMY," BTS singer V added.

BTS members mentioned American singers Lady Gaga and Doja Cat as artists they hoped to collaborate with in the future.

Since its Aug. 21 release, "Dynamite" has been met with raving responses, with its first-week metrics on various fronts pointing toward a massive debut on the Billboard Hot 100, which factors in physical and digital sales, radio play and streaming.

The highest-charting South Korean artist ever on the Hot 100 was PSY with his 2012 viral hit "Gangnam Style," which peaked at the No. 2 spot. "Dynamite" debuted at No. 3 on Britain's Official Top 100 Singles Chart on Friday (local time).

Among other K-pop artists, BLACKPINK won the song of summer category with its hit single "How You Like That."

"How You Like That" garnered an enormous international following upon its release, setting five new records recognized by Guinness World Records with the song's music video on YouTube and landing at No. 33 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in the United States.

The song also peaked at No. 2 on Spotify's Global Top 50 chart, for a while becoming the highest-charting K-pop track on the international streaming service. BTS' "Dynamite" last week broke the record, debuting at the top spot on the chart. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114