Hyundai Motor to field 9 new vehicles in China by end of 2021

The Hyundai Motor Company plans to introduce its Ioniq 5, pictured on the right in this artist’s rendering, next year. (Hyundai Motor Company)



Hyundai Motor will launch nine new cars in China by the end of next year to seek a turnaround in its sluggish sales in the world’s biggest car market.



South Korea’s largest automaker announced Sunday that, starting next month with sport utility vehicle Palisade, it will introduce three sedans, three recreational vehicles and two electric vehicles in the country through 2021 to rebound after sales there plummeted in recent years.



The automaker’s three sedans include the new Elantra, Mistra and La Festa’s facelift version, while its RV lineup will feature the Custo MPV, ix35’s facelift version and Tucson. Also, Hyundai will launch Mistra EV and Ioniq 5 -- its first EV based on its new platform E-GMP.



The Ioniq 5 is a subcompact crossover utility vehicle that will be released early next year featuring motifs from Hyundai Motor’s electric vehicle concept 45.





Hyundai Motor’s launch timeline (Hyundai Motor)