Samsung mass-produces most-advanced DRAM with EUV process







Samsung Electronics’ second production line in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi Province (Samsung Electronics)





Samsung Electronics began operating its second production line in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi Province, the world’s largest chip plant, to mass-produce the most advanced mobile DRAM modules, the firm said Sunday.



The assembly line has produced the industry’s first advanced third-generation 10-nano level (1z) LPDDR5 mobile DRAM using the extreme ultraviolet, or EUV, process technology for the first time, according to the tech giant.



Samsung said the 16-gigabyte mobile DRAM has the highest mobile memory performance and largest capacity to enable more consumers to enjoy the full benefits of 5G and artificial intelligence features in next-generation smartphones. The product has a speed of 6,400 megabits per second, which is 16 percent faster than the current 12-gigabyte mobile DRAM for flagship smartphones. It can handle 51.2 gigabytes per second, which is equivalent to about 10 full high-definition movies.



The new mobile DRAM can also configure 16-gigabyte products with only eight chips, making a package 30 percent thinner than its predecessor and enabling 5G and multicamera smartphones as well as foldable devices to pack more functionality into a slim design.



Samsung said it will also expand the use of its LPDDR5 offerings into automotive applications, offering an extended temperature range to meet strict safety and reliability standards in extreme environments.



“The 1z-based 16-gigabyte LPDDR5 elevates the industry to a new threshold, overcoming a major developmental hurdle in DRAM scaling at advanced nodes,” said Lee Jung-bae, executive vice president of DRAM product & technology at Samsung Electronics.



“We will continue to expand our premium DRAM lineup and exceed customer demands, as we lead in growing the overall memory market.”



Alongside the mass-production of DRAM, the second line in Pyeongtaek is transforming into a high-tech complex production line that will produce next-generation V-NAND and ultrafine foundry products, the tech giant said.



Samsung started construction of its foundry production line as the second line in Pyeongtaek in May to prepare for demand for EUV-based cutting-edge products. In June, it also started construction of a NAND flash production line to cope with increased demands for high-tech V-NAND products. Both lines are scheduled to be in full operation starting from the second half of 2021.



The chipmaker said the second line in Pyeongtaek was built as part of plans to invest 180 trillion won ($152 billion) and create 40,000 jobs announced in August 2018. More than 30 trillion won will be invested in the second line to create around 30,000 jobs, including partner firms and construction workers.



By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com)

