Business

Hyundai E&C to start distributing first Hill State apartments in Gyeonggi Province in September

By Yim Hyun-su
Published : Aug 30, 2020 - 15:47       Updated : Aug 30, 2020 - 15:53
A perspective drawing displays Hill State Samdong Station.
A perspective drawing displays Hill State Samdong Station.


Hyundai Engineering & Construction said Sunday that the company will start distribution of its newly built Hill State apartments in the city of Gwangju, Gyeonggi Province, in early September.

The new complex consists of seven 20-story buildings with five basement floors and offers a total of 565 units in five different sizes ranging between 63 and 84 square meters.

It is the company‘s first Hill State brand launched in the neighborhood in the vicinity of Samdong Station on the Gyeonggang Line.

“With great access to Bundang, Pangyo and the Gangnam Station area, those who commute to these areas will favor the new complex and as the prices of apartment buildings around subway stations are rising in the city of Gwangju, investors will also show great interest,” one official at Hyundai Engineering & Construction said.

The company also added that a highway currently under construction to connect Seoul and Sejong will be complete by 2024 and provide further accessibility to the complex.

By Yim Hyun-su (hyunsu@heraldcorp.com)
