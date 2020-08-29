 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
National

2 South Koreans reportedly kidnapped from fishing vessel off Ghana

By Yonhap
Published : Aug 29, 2020 - 16:44       Updated : Aug 29, 2020 - 16:44

The red mark indicates approximation of where the kidnap of two South Korean nationals took place. (Dryad Global)
The red mark indicates approximation of where the kidnap of two South Korean nationals took place. (Dryad Global)

Two South Korean nationals have been reportedly kidnapped by unidentified gunmen in waters off Ghana.
  
A Ghanaian-flagged fishing vessel was attacked in waters 200 kilometers southeast of the coastal city of Tema on Friday (local time), according to Dryad Global, a London-based maritime security consultancy, and Seoul officials.
  
A total of 50 crewmen, including two South Koreans, were aboard the vessel AP 703, and the pirates abducted only the Koreans, according to Dryad Global.
 
The incident came two months after five Korean sailors were abducted in waters off Benin in western Africa.
  
They were aboard the Ghanaian vessel Panofi Frontier when it was attacked by an armed group on June 24.
  
They were released in southern Nigeria a month later. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114