2 South Koreans reportedly kidnapped from fishing vessel off Ghana

The red mark indicates approximation of where the kidnap of two South Korean nationals took place. (Dryad Global)



Two South Korean nationals have been reportedly kidnapped by unidentified gunmen in waters off Ghana.



A Ghanaian-flagged fishing vessel was attacked in waters 200 kilometers southeast of the coastal city of Tema on Friday (local time), according to Dryad Global, a London-based maritime security consultancy, and Seoul officials.



A total of 50 crewmen, including two South Koreans, were aboard the vessel AP 703, and the pirates abducted only the Koreans, according to Dryad Global.



The incident came two months after five Korean sailors were abducted in waters off Benin in western Africa.



They were aboard the Ghanaian vessel Panofi Frontier when it was attacked by an armed group on June 24.



They were released in southern Nigeria a month later. (Yonhap)