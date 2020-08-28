 Back To Top
Entertainment
Entertainment

‘It’s Okay to Not Be Okay’ penalized for sexually inappropriate scenes

By Choi Ji-won
Published : Aug 28, 2020 - 20:10       Updated : Aug 28, 2020 - 20:10
“It‘s Okay to Not Be Okay” (tvN)
“It‘s Okay to Not Be Okay” (tvN)

Popular tvN drama series “It’s Okay to Not Be Okay” has been slapped with a warning by the Korea Communications Standards Commission for sexually suggestive and inappropriate scenes.

The broadcast censorship body on Wednesday held a subcommittee and decided to issue a legal sanction to the television series for several breaches against the broadcast deliberation regulations, including Article 27 on duties of integrity and Article 30 on gender equality.

“Even considering the fact that they were meant to exaggeratedly express a character’s personality, (the scenes in question) show how insensitive the drama’s producers are to gender equality in broadcasting content that may belittle a certain gender and hold the possibility to justify sexual harassment and molestation,” the subcommission said, adding the use of excessive abusive language in the series also contributed to the decision.

In the third episode of the series that aired June 27, female lead Mun-young, a figure with a personality disorder, overtly stares and touches male lead Gang-tae’s body as he gets dressed. The drama series was also slammed by internet users for scenes where another male character, who suffers from manic depression and exhibitionism, reveals parts of his bare body, with his genitals covered by a drawing of an elephant.

A “warning” as a legal sanction is considered a heavy penalty here, as it affects the broadcaster unfavorably during the KCSC’s annual broadcast evaluation for license renewal.

The 16-episode set, starring Kim Soo-hyun and Seo Ye-ji and telling the love story of a hurt woman and man who heal each other’s traumas, finished its run on Aug. 9.



By Choi Ji-won (jwc@heraldcorp.com)
