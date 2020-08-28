 Back To Top
National

Army chief named to lead Defense Ministry

By Choi Si-young
Published : Aug 28, 2020 - 16:33       Updated : Aug 28, 2020 - 17:22
Gen. Suh Wook (Cheong Wa Dae)
Army chief Gen. Suh Wook was tapped to head the Ministry of National Defense, Cheong Wa Dae said Friday at a briefing.

“He is experienced in field operations and strategy and has as well exceptional expertise in joint operations at the ROK-US Combined Forces Command,” spokesperson Kang Min-seok said, adding that Gen. Suh is fully versed in security initiatives championed by President Moon Jae-in.

Suh, a four-star general, has taken on senior roles involving operations and strategy at the Combined Forces Command and served as chief director of operations at South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff.

He will go through a parliamentary confirmation hearing shortly, but he could begin work upon Moon’s appointment without the parliament’s approval.

By Choi Si-young (siyoungchoi@heraldcorp.com)
