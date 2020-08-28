 Back To Top
Entertainment

Public art troupe member’s private lesson in spotlight after infection

By Im Eun-byel
Published : Aug 28, 2020 - 13:47       Updated : Aug 28, 2020 - 13:47
(National Gugak Center)
A member of an art troupe under the National Gugak Center will be questioned for conducting a private lesson, after having contact with a high school student who was tested positive for COVID-19.

On Aug. 19, the member gave a private lesson to a Gugak National High School student at a private studio in southern Seoul.

Few hours later, the student’s mother was confirmed positive of the virus. The student was tested positive of the virus on Aug. 19. The troupe member was tested negative of the virus on the following day. Though confirmed negative, the person has been in self-quarantine for precautions.
Through the incident, the member’s private lesson was brought to the surface. As a person under a national art troupe, the member cannot conduct private lessons for profit.

“After the self-quarantine, an in-person investigation of the member will be held. Necessary measures will be taken. The center plans to do its best in managing its members at a serious time like this,” the NGC announced. The center, founded to preserve and develop traditional Korean music, has four art troupes under its wings.

On Aug. 16, a member of the Seoul Philharmonic Orchestra, under the Seoul Metropolitan Government, was confirmed to have the virus after giving private lessons to a Seoul Arts High School student related to the Sarang Jeil Church virus outbreak. The SPO said it will take necessary measures after the member makes a full recovery.

By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)
