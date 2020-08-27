Mercedes-Benz Korea unveils 3 new models of luxury SUV family

Mercedes-Benz Korea unveils three new sport utility vehicles, the new Mercedes-Benz GLB (left), the new Mercedes-Benz GLA and the new Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe, in an online unveiling event Thursday. (Mercedes-Benz Korea)



Mercedes-Benz Korea on Thursday unveiled three new luxury sports utility vehicle models, expanding its premium SUV lineup to nine in the country.



In the unveiling ceremony held via its official YouTube channel, the automaker presented Mercedes-Benz GLB, a “versatile” family SUV; the new Mercedes-Benz GLA, a dynamic sporty SUV; and the new Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe, a premium coupe SUV.



Opening the unveiling event was interim President and CEO Kim Jee-seop, who was formerly vice president of the company’s customer services department and was appointed earlier this month.



”I joined the company as a rookie employee, and it is an honor and exciting for me to stand here now as the representative of the company,“ Kim said.



Kim joined Mercedes-Benz Korea in 2002, and has since worked in various departments, including sales, marketing, product strategy and customer service, before his recent appointment.



“Taking the position at a critical time, I feel the weight of the responsibility on my shoulders ... as I have before, I will keep the company philosophy, to make nothing but the best, and do my best,” Kim said.



Following Kim’s greetings, Mark Raine, vice president of products and marketing at Mercedes-Benz Korea, took over the presentation to explain the new models.





The new Mercedes-Benz GLB (Mercedes-Benz Korea)



“The Mercedes-Benz luxury SUV family is a lifestyle product and a perfect partner in crime to pursue and conquer any urban adventures,” Raine said.



“The new GLA, GLB and the GLE Coupe come with a stunning design, the latest digitalization and technology as well as superior luxury and exclusivity to compliment the active lifestyle of our Korean customers and Mercedes-Benz fans.”



The new GLB, which joins the automaker’s SUV lineup for the first time, is a family SUV with generous interior space and practicality. Equipped with a new four-cylinder 2.0-liter gasoline turbo-charged M260 engine, the GLB model combines that with the 8G-DCT transmission to deliver a powerful and efficient driving performance, according to the automaker.





The new Mercedes-Benz GLA (Mercedes-Benz Korea)



The new GLA is a revamped version of its dynamic sporty SUV first released in December 2019.



Raine emphasized its strong, dynamic character, with its AMG Line exterior adding the sporty look, and facilitating the same M260 engine as the GLB model. The Off-Road Engineering Package is also available.





The new Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe (Mercedes-Benz Korea)