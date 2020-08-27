HDC begins presales of serviced apartments in Sokcho

(HDC)
DC Hyundai Development Co. said Thursday it has begun presales of its new serviced apartments at Sokcho Ipark Suite.
With popular holiday spots such as Seoraksan National Park and Sokcho Beach close to the apartments, the company said it plans to build a new KTX station in Sokcho by 2027 to bring Seoul closer, as traveling to Yongsan Station will take some 70 minutes.
Located in Joyang-dong in Sokcho-gu, the model house is currently open for the 27-story residential building with two basement floors, which can also be rented out for short-term stays once purchased.
With some 570 rooms and amenities available within walking distance, the size of flats ranges from 21-128 square meters.
By Yim Hyun-su (hyunsu@heraldcorp.com
