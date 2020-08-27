 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Business

HDC begins presales of serviced apartments in Sokcho

By Yim Hyun-su
Published : Aug 27, 2020 - 16:56       Updated : Aug 27, 2020 - 16:56
(HDC)
(HDC)
DC Hyundai Development Co. said Thursday it has begun presales of its new serviced apartments at Sokcho Ipark Suite.

With popular holiday spots such as Seoraksan National Park and Sokcho Beach close to the apartments, the company said it plans to build a new KTX station in Sokcho by 2027 to bring Seoul closer, as traveling to Yongsan Station will take some 70 minutes. 

Located in Joyang-dong in Sokcho-gu, the model house is currently open for the 27-story residential building with two basement floors, which can also be rented out for short-term stays once purchased.

With some 570 rooms and amenities available within walking distance, the size of flats ranges from 21-128 square meters.

By Yim Hyun-su (hyunsu@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114