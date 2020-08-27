Amid virus resurgence, BOK slashes S. Korea growth forecast to minus 1.3%

South Korea’s economy is forecast to see a sharper-than-expected contraction of 1.3 percent this year under the coronavirus pandemic, the central bank said Thursday, fueling concerns that it may see one of the worst negative growths in decades this year.
The Bank of Korea slashed the growth forecast from the previous minus 0.2 percent, as a downward revision announced in May. The May revision sent shockwaves across the nation, as it was previously expecting a 2.1 percent expansion since February.
BOK Gov. Lee Ju-yeol explained that the minus 1.3 percent forecast was made on the premises that Korea’s social distancing scheme would remain on Level 2, out of the government’s three-tier social distancing system.
If the economy actually contracts 1.3 percent, it would mark the third time that Asia’s fourth-largest economy would see negative growth. It would follow minus 1.6 percent and minus 5.1 percent in 1980 and 1998, when the economy was reeling from the blows it dealt from a global oil shock and the Asian Financial Crisis, respectively.
BOK also adjusted its 2021 growth forecast downward to 2.8 percent from its previous of 3.1 percent expansion, signaling a weakened momentum of recovery in the post-virus era.
But the central bank kept its benchmark interest rate frozen at the record-low of 0.5 percent. Lee left room for further rate cuts, saying that it could be carried out when faced with a bigger economic shock, but stressed caution in implementing such monetary policy.
The central bank’s announcement comes as the number of daily new coronavirus cases here spiked to a nearly six-month high of over 400 on Thursday, surpassing the 400 threshold for the first time since March 7. Korea had contained daily new cases to double-digit figures for months until mid-August, when the number surged above 100. It has stayed in the triple-digits since, pushing the nation’s social distancing scheme to Level 2 on Sunday.
“When the previous growth forecast was announced in May, it seemed the global spread of COVID-19 would eventually slowdown in the second-half of the year,” Lee said in a press briefing.
“But it hasn’t been slowing down and there has been a resurgence in Korea –- we have adjusted the forecast because of the current slower-than-expected our exports and spending,” he added.
The latest resurgence coupled with the latest growth forecast is likely to dampen the mood for the Moon Jae-in administration, which has been largely in a celebratory mood following the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development’s decision earlier this month to raise Korea’s growth outlook to 0.8 percent in 2020 on-year, citing its “successful response” to the pandemic. OECD had added then a possible resurgence of the virus would lead to 2 percent contraction of the economy.
In June, the government said it expects an overall 0.1 percent expansion of the economy.
“Although the decline in exports has moderated a bit, the improvement in private consumption has weakened,” the BOK said in a related report released in English.
“Labor market conditions have remained weak, with the number of persons employed continuing to decline sharply. Uncertainties around the future path of GDP growth are also judged to be very high.”
