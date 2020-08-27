Cultural Communications Forum 2020: Should cultural content go online?

Cultural Communications Forum 2020 panelists pose for photos Wednesday at the Grand Hyatt Seoul. (CICI)



As COVID-19 brings many changes to the culture industry, international leaders in cultural communication came together online Wednesday and Thursday to discuss changing delivery methods for cultural content in the COVID-19 era at the 11th Cultural Communications Forum.



Due to the spread of COVID-19, international scholars invited to the forum joined remotely through videoconference. The Corea Image Communication Institute organized the forum jointly with the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Korean Culture and Information Service.



The speakers shared the view that COVID-19 has become an accelerator of cultural change. In the midst of these rapid changes, speakers stressed the importance of adjustment, though the South Korean panelists and the international scholars differed on a number of matters.



Those differences were rooted in the differences in the COVID-19 situation in Korea and the rest of the world. While it has become the norm in Korea to wear masks while enjoying cultural content, that is still not the case in many parts of the world, where safe offline performances are nearly impossible.



French scholar Jacques Attali, Spanish author Javier Moro and the BBC’s Francine Stock, who spoke on the first day, all maintained that online performances and online platforms for cultural content are the way of the future.



“What is important here is that pandemic accelerates changes. The infrastructure that enabled survival of modern art has been discontinued. New art forms that utilize new technology will appear,” said Attali at the event.



Attali predicted that the use of holograms would be enhanced and advancements in digital instruments would be accelerated. He also said cultural content would focus more on the themes of death and time.



“Due to the pandemic, many people are remembering what many have forgotten before. The fact that we will die one day is reminded,” said Attali. “A lot of work will deal with the importance of time. We already see this, and I believe it will continue to the future.”



Jeff Benjamin, a well-known K-pop columnist, gave examples of BTS and SuperM performing online to much success, showing that online concerts can work. While K-pop groups -- which had access to technology that allowed the artists and audience to interact with each other -- delivered successful online concerts, other artists around the world, lacking such technology, had difficulty replicating their success.



To make online performances more exciting and interactive, Ana Serrano, president of OCAD University in Toronto, suggested that concrete materials related to the shows be sent to audience members through the mail, just as light sticks were sent out to K-pop fans before concerts.



