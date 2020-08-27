Kia Motors launches revamped Stinger Meister

Kia Motors’ Stinger Meister (Kia Motors)
Kia Motors launched the face-lifted version of sports sedan Stinger Meister on Thursday, with enhanced performance.
Revealing a promotional video featuring actor Go Soo on YouTube and Naver TV, the automaker presented the upgraded model, which was first released in 2017.
The new Stinger Meister is offered with two gasoline engines, the new Smartstream 2.5 Turbo and 3.3 Twin-Turbo. It is the first time for Kia to equip the Smartstream G2.5 T-GDI in its vehicle.
The Smartstream 2.5 Turbo provides a maximum output of 304 horse power and a torque of 43.0 kilogram-meters, and 3.3 Twin Turo facilitates a maximum 373 horse power, and of 52.0 kilogram-meters of torque.
All the trims offer new facilitates, including Mechanical Limited Slip Differentials, which aids to maintain engine power for stable cornering.
The price starts from 38.53 million won ($3,250) for the lowest trim 2.5 Turbo Platinum, and 2.5 Turbo Masters is at 41.97 million won. Adding the 3.3 Turbo package to the 2.5 Turbo Masters is priced at 44.6 million won.
By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com
)