S. Korea reports 441 new COVID-19 cases, highest since March 7

(Yonhap)





South Korea announced 441 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, marking the highest daily increase since March 7, as health authorities grapple with new, sporadic clusters of infections nationwide as well as infections from unidentified sources.



Of the 441 new cases, 307 were locally transmitted and 13 were imported from overseas, with the total caseload at 18,706, according to the KCDC.



Of the locally transmitted cases, the vast majority, or 313, were registered in the Seoul metropolitan area -- 154 in Seoul, 59 in neighboring Incheon and 100 in Gyeonggi Province, which surrounds the capital.



The country also continues to report cases linked to the Sarang Jeil Church and to a massive rally held in central Seoul on Aug. 15, which are at the center of the resurgence of COVID-19 here. The number of cases traced to the Seoul-based church and the rally totaled 933 and 219, respectively, as of Wednesday at noon, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.



Sporadic COVID-19 outbreaks continue to occur across the country, with new clusters of infections found at factories, cafes, restaurants, a public sauna, a hair salon, an apartment building, fitness centers, churches and more.



Transmission routes for 18.6 percent of the new cases reported Aug. 13-26 were unidentified, according to the KCDC. In Seoul alone, 35.7 percent of the new cases reported Wednesday were from untraceable sources.



Thursday’s tally, which counts cases up to midnight Wednesday, marks a jump from 320 new cases reported Wednesday, 280 Tuesday and 266 Monday, after three days of surpassing 300 -- 397 on Sunday, 332 on Saturday and 324 on Friday.



This is the biggest single-day increase since March 7, when a massive outbreak was underway in Daegu and North Gyeongsang Province.



The number of new infections per day has been in the triple digits since Aug. 14, when 103 new cases were reported.



Authorities see this week as the last chance to bring the virus situation under control.



The authorities said Wednesday that they have yet to raise the level of social distancing to the highest in the three-tier system, which is tantamount to a lockdown, adding that they will closely monitor the virus situation this week before deciding whether to further tighten social distancing rules. Currently, Level 2 social distancing rules are in place nationwide.







Outside the Seoul metropolitan area, new cases were reported in all administrative regions except for Sejong. There were 39 cases in Gwangju, 15 in South Chungcheong Province, 14 in Gangwon Province, 13 in South Jeolla Province, 12 in Daegu, eight each in Busan and South Gyeongsang Province, three each in Daejeon and North Gyeongsang Province, two each in Ulsan and North Jeolla Province, and one each in North Chungcheong Province and on Jeju Island.



Of the seven imported cases, four were identified while the individuals were under mandatory self-quarantine in Korea, with the other three detected during the quarantine screening process at the border. Five cases originated in Asia and two from the Americas. Four of the newly diagnosed people were foreign nationals.



So far, 14,461 people, or 77.31 percent, have been released from quarantine upon making full recoveries, up 93 from a day earlier. Some 3,932 people are receiving medical treatment under quarantine. Forty-six people remain in serious or critical condition.



One more person died of the coronavirus, placing the death toll at 313. The overall fatality rate amounted to 1.67 percent -- 1.95 percent for men and 1.44 percent for women -- as of Thursday. The fatality rate is 21.4 percent for those in their 80s or over and 7.05 percent for those in their 70s.



The country has carried out 1,849,579 tests since Jan. 3, with 52,041 people awaiting results as of Thursday.



By Ock Hyun-ju (laeticia.ock@heraldcorp.com)