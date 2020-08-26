'Very strong' typhoon Bavi arrives, flights and ferries canceled due to serious winds and waves

South Korea fell under the influence of a “very strong” typhoon Wednesday, with typhoon advisories issued in some southern regions. Authorities are working to respond to one of the most powerful typhoons of this year expected to directly impact the capital region later on.
The Korea Meteorological Administration said Wednesday that as of 10:30 a.m. typhoon Bavi was 200 kilometers southwest of Seogwipo, Jeju Island, advancing north at a speed of 19 kilometers per hour. The tropical storm had a maximum wind speed of 162 kilometers per hour and an atmospheric pressure of 945 hectopascals at its center.
The eighth typhoon of this year that formed off the east coast of Taiwan last week has been gaining strength and intensity over the past few days and earned the “very strong” typhoon designation at 9 a.m. Wednesday, three hours earlier than originally expected.
The “very strong” rank is the second-highest classification of the weather agency’s five-level scale introduced in May. The KMA forecasts Bavi could develop into a “super strong” typhoon and bring winds stronger than 200 kilometers per hour along with it.
A typhoon with wind speeds of 194 kilometers per hour earns the “super strong” rank. Under the influence of a “super strong” typhoon on its course, serious damage can be expected, from trains derailing to cars and people being swept by air, the KMA warned.
“Bavi could develop into a record typhoon while traveling through the west coast,” said Woo Jin-kyu, a forecaster at the national weather agency, during a press briefing Wednesday.
“Wind speed could change as time goes on, but it is evident that the wind will be very strong while traveling up north.”
Bavi is similar to typhoon Lingling in 2019 and typhoon Bolaven in 2012 in terms of strength and movement course, Woo said. Lingling yielded four casualties and 33.3 billion won in property damage, while Bolaven caused 11 casualties and 636.4-billion-won damage.
The weather agency said it is possible that Bavi surpasses typhoon Maemi in 2003 in terms of accompanying wind speed. Typhoon Maemi devastated many regions then with gusts of up to 216 kilometers per hour in speed.
The tropical storm is expected to travel up the Yellow Sea, reach near Seoul early Thursday and pass northwest of Pyongyang later that day before dying out near Harbin, China, on Friday.
During that course, the typhoon is forecast to pour up to 500 millimeters of rain on Jeju Island, up to 150 millimeters in Jeolla provinces and up to 100 millimeters in other regions while in force. The influence will be greater for western regions than eastern regions due to the typhoon’s route.
With one of the strongest typhoons of the year in force, the national weather agency issued typhoon advisories for Jeju Island and parts of South Jeolla Province on Wednesday morning. More regions will be issued the same alerts later on with the typhoon’s advance up north.
From the advisories in effect, all 330 flights to and from Jeju International Airport scheduled until 3 p.m. Wednesday have been canceled, and more flights could be held off depending on the typhoon’s impact in later hours. Gimhae International Airport in South Gyeongsang Province canceled 54 domestic flights for the same reason.
According to the Korea Maritime Transportation Safety Authority, thousands of ships have been docked for safety concerns in Jeju Island and other southern regions. Traffic has been restricted for a number of national parks and motor roads as well.
In response, the Ministry of the Interior and Safety on Wednesday has elevated the weather alert level from “caution” to “alert,” the second highest alert level of four, after hiking the alert level from “attention” to “caution” Monday.
The ministry advised people to stay indoors and district authorities to take preemptive measures aimed at minimizing damage from strong winds. It also asked emergency evacuation facilities to strictly follow quarantine measures.
Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun urged the disaster response team in a meeting Wednesday to exert its full effort into minimizing the property damage from the typhoon and keeping the casualty count to zero.
Authorities are especially worried as many regions are yet to recover from a deadly streak of torrential rains that ended earlier this month accompanied by typhoon Jangmi. Bavi is the second typhoon to directly hit the country this season following Jangmi in early August.
The country suffered devastating damage from its longest monsoon season on record, which lasted for 54 days starting June 24. Some 37 people died, with five others still missing. More than 30,000 cases of property damage were reported.
By Ko Jun-tae (ko.juntae@heraldcorp.com
