[Graphic News] Public libraries increase to 1,134 nationwide









South Korea saw the addition of 38 new public libraries nationwide last year thanks to the government‘s efforts to enhance access to libraries in recent years.



According to a recent statistical survey by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and its affiliated Korea Culture and Tourism Institute, the number of public libraries reached 1,134 as of 2019.



This is in line with the average annual 3.8 percent increase in the number of public libraries registered since 2016.



The number first surpassed 1,000 in 2016, when an increase of 32 public libraries was reported, according to the survey. (Yonhap)







