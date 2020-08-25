 Back To Top
Business

[Graphic News] Instant noodle sales hit new high in H1 amid virus

By Nam Kyung-don
Published : Aug 25, 2020 - 16:52       Updated : Aug 25, 2020 - 16:52




Sales of instant noodles in South Korea soared to an all-time high in the first half of the year due to the coronavirus outbreak, data showed.

Local shipments of instant noodles, or “ramyeon” in Korean, came to 1.13 trillion won ($950 million) in the January-June period, up 7.2 percent from a year earlier, according to the data compiled by Nielsen Korea and released by industry leader Nongshim.

The first-half tally represents the largest half-year sales figure on record.

Nongshim said instant noodle sales increased sharply in the first half as the coronavirus forced people to stay home longer. (Yonhap)



