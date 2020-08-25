Church confronts president, demands investigation on union group

The Sarang Jeil Church, which recently emerged as a hotbed of mass coronavirus infections, hit back at President Moon Jae-in on Tuesday, criticizing him for making groundless accusations that the religious group obstructed the government’s antivirus fight.
The church and participants of an anti-government rally led by the church on Aug. 15 said in a statement that they actively cooperated with health authorities to contain the novel coronavirus by voluntarily shutting down the facility and providing the list of members and visitors to the church.
On Monday, the president said that the government won‘t tolerate any “malicious and systemic” acts of obstructing the antivirus fight, including the spreading of “fake news.” He called such acts an “anti-social crime that harms the community.”
Demanding the president specify what “malicious and systemic” acts he was referring to, the church said it would be “a threat toward citizens who stand against his policy” if his remarks were groundless.
They also raised an issue with the president’s perception for stating that “no religious freedom, no freedom of assembly or freedom of speech can be claimed, incurring a great deal of damage to the people.”
The group said the Constitution clearly states that fundamental freedom and rights can’t be infringed upon, even if some of them can be limited by law if necessary.
“(Holding) worship services is the fundamental (right) for religious freedom. We are not convinced why only Christian worship should be banned,” it said.
The church also called on the Moon administration to raid the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions, which held a rally on the same day the church carried out its own.
On Tuesday, Democratic Party of Korea Floor Leader Kim Tae-nyeon urged the KCTU to get tested, saying, “There are no conservatives or progressives in quarantine.”
Some 1,900 members of the KCTU gathered near Bosingak Pavilion in Jongno-gu for a national workers’ meeting on Aug. 15, defying the Seoul Metropolitan Government’s administrative order that forbade large-scale rallies. To avoid violation of the order, the event took the format of a press conference, not a protest.
A court allowed some groups that challenged the city’s administrative order banning the gatherings to carry out rallies as planned, citing the city government’s excessive restriction on the right to freedom of assembly with the cross-the-board ban.
According to the KCTU, 60 percent of some 1,900 people who attended its rally have undergone testing and reported test results to the union. Of them, a unionized worker at Kia Motors, the country’s second-biggest automaker, who tested positive on Aug. 22, was the only person who was confirmed to have been infected with the virus.
The union said it issued a guideline to all event participants to get tested on Aug. 20 prior to the government’s recommendation for testing.
“The KCTU implemented preemptive and active measures before the government’s recommendations and executive orders to dispel public anxiety and concern as the spread of COVID-19 is accelerating in the aftermath of rallies led by extreme conservatives at Gwanghwamun Square,” the group said.
It pledged active cooperation with the government’s quarantine measures, although it suggested that there’s a possibility that the Kia Motors unionist may have contracted the virus through another source, as a case that was already detected at the car factory where he works before the group’s rally took place.
