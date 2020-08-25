Insurance frauds cost NHI W6.9b in 6 years

(Yonhap)



The National Health Insurance has spent over 6.9 billion won ($5.8 million) on treatments received by ineligible Koreans living overseas over the past six years, data showed Tuesday.



According to data released by Rep. Kang Gi-yun of the main opposition United Future Party, just over 6.9 billion won was spent on treatments received by overseas-based Koreans from 2015 until July this year.



The National Health Insurance Act states that national health insurance coverage is withdrawn when an individual moves overseas and stops paying the monthly payments.



The National Health Insurance Service has yet to reclaim 566 million won, according to the data.



“Cases such as overseas residents returning temporarily, receive medical treatments and then leave the country, or their families receiving treatment in their place continues to occur,” Kang said, and called for the system to be improved to prevent such cases.



By Choi He-suk (cheesuk@heraldcorp.com)