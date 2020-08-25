Hyundai tops JD Power’s advanced tech survey

Genesis G70 (Hyundai Motor)
Hyundai Motor ranked first in the satisfaction of high-tech automobiles in the US mass market, according to the latest survey of US research firm JD Power on Tuesday.
Hyundai ranked highest in the mass-market segment with a score of 556, offering an above average level of technologies and scores well for excellence in execution. Subaru (541) ranked second, followed by Kia (538), Nissan (534) and Ram (520).
In the luxury segment, Genesis (559) placed sixth. Volvo ranked highest overall with an innovation index score of 617. It was followed by BMW (583), Cadillac (577) and Mercedes-Benz (567).
Genesis G70, alongside Cadillac Escalade, received the luxury model emerging automation award, in a tie, for rear cross traffic warning technology. Kia Sportage received the infotainment and connectivity award in the mass market segment, also for navigation live traffic technology.
The result is based on responses from 82,527 owners of new 2020 models who were surveyed after 90 days of ownership between February and May 2020. It focused on areas, including convenience, latest automation technology, energy, sustainability, infotainment, connectivity, innovation level, technology reliability and completeness, JD Power said.
By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com
)