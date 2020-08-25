Galleria Gwanggyo unveils Maarten Baas’s new artwork

Maarten Baas’ new artwork “Confetti Clock” at Galleria Gwanggyo (Hanwha Galleria)
Upscale department store chain Galleria recently unveiled Dutch artist Maarten Baas’ new artwork “Confetti Clock” at its Gwanggyo branch.
The artwork features a man sweeping colorful confetti off the floor in a clockwise motion, living up to the “party” theme while showing shoppers what time it is.
Baas explained that his new work was inspired by the impression he received from the venue, comparing the feel-good image of the department store to a party, Hanwha Galleria said.
One of the designer’s famous works, “Sweeper’s Clock,” was displayed when the department store opened in March.
Baas’ previous work includes the Real Time clock at Amsterdam’s Schiphol airport, which includes a 12-hour performance by him redrawing the clock’s hands each minute.
“Galleria Gwanggyo seeks to become the best ‘complex cultural landmark’ in the southern Gyeonggi area by providing not only spatial excitement through the new type of a department store building, but also shopping and cultural content,” a Galleria official said.
By Yim Hyun-su (hyunsu@heraldcorp.com
)