Cafe24 to host event featuring Facebook experts to share global marketing strategies

E-commerce platform Cafe24 will hold a webinar featuring Facebook officials to share marketing strategies for the social media platform on Sept. 1.



During the “Successful E-commerce Strategies on Facebook” event, key speakers Nadia Tan, APAC Marketing Partnership Director, and Philip Hur, APAC Head of Partnerships, will share strategies for online merchants to maximize their sales growth on Facebook, while Cafe24’s experts are presenting best practice cases in marketing strategy.



Tan and Hur will also introduce Facebook Shops, which was announced last May.



The upcoming webinar is free and accessible to anyone preparing to start an online business with sign-ups available on Cafe24’s homepage.



“The partnership between global e-commerce platform Cafe24 and the world’s biggest social media network Facebook will create great synergistic effects,” said Cafe24 CEO Lee Jae-suk.



By Yim Hyun-su (hyunsu@heraldcorp.com)