S. Korea’s new COVID-19 cases below 300 for 2nd day

South Korea’s daily tally of new COVID-19 cases stayed below 300 for the second consecutive day Tuesday in a week that authorities see as a vital chance to stop the spread of the virus beyond the Seoul metropolitan area.
Korea announced 280 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday -- 264 locally transmitted and 16 imported from overseas -- with the total caseload at 17,945, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Tuesday’s tally, which counts cases up to midnight Monday, marks a slight increase from 266 new cases reported Sunday, after three days of exceeding 300 -- 397 on Sunday, 332 on Saturday and 324 on Friday.
Of the locally transmitted cases, the overwhelming majority were registered in the Greater Seoul area -- 134 in Seoul, 15 in neighboring Incheon and 63 in Gyeonggi Province, which surrounds the capital.
Students in the Seoul metropolitan area -- Seoul, Gyeonggi Province and Incheon -- will move to remote learning, except for seniors in high school, with all kindergartens, elementary, middle and high schools, and special-purpose schools in the region to remain closed until Sept. 11.
Education Minister Yoo Eun-hae made the announcement at a briefing Tuesday, which was also attended by education superintendents for Seoul, Incheon and Gyeonggi Province, adding that turning to online learning was inevitable to stem the spread of COVID-19.
The move comes amid a rising number of COVID-19 cases involving students and educators.
As of Monday, 150 students and 43 teachers had tested positive for the coronavirus since a large outbreak began in the Greater Seoul area Aug. 11, with some 1,845 schools shut down again.
For other kindergartens and schools outside the Seoul metropolitan area, existing rules apply -- student attendance is limited to one-third the normal numbers in classrooms for kindergartens, as well as elementary and middle schools, and to two-thirds for high schools.
Outside the Seoul metropolitan area, new cases were reported in all administrative regions except for Ulsan, North Chungcheong Province and North Gyeongsang Province. There were 10 cases each in Daejeon, nine in South Chungcheong Province, eight in Gangwon Province, five in Daegu, four each in Gwangju and North Jeolla Province, three each in Busan, Sejong and Jeju Province, and two in South Gyeongsang Province.
The number of daily infections has been in the triple digits since Aug. 14, when 103 new cases were reported. Most were traced to a Seoul-based church at the center of the resurgence of COVID-19 in the country.
Transmission routes for 18.5 percent of the new cases reported from Aug. 9-22 were unidentified, compared with 8.3 percent during the period of July 26-Aug. 8.
If the infection rate does not slow down this week, the authorities said they will consider raising the level of social distancing to the highest in the three-tier system, tantamount to a lockdown.
Currently, Level Two social distancing rules are in place nationwide, under which 12 types of high-risk businesses should be shut down and indoor gatherings of more than 50 people are banned along with outdoor gatherings of more than 100 people, among other measures.
At the center of the resurgence of the virus in Korea are the Sarang Jeil Church and a massive rally held Aug. 15 in central Seoul. The number of cases traced to the Seoul-based church and the rally totaled 875 and 176, respectively, as of Monday at noon, according to the KCDC.
Of the 16 imported cases, 13 were identified while the individuals were under mandatory self-quarantine in Korea, with the other three detected during the quarantine screening process at the border. Six cases originated in Asia, eight from the Americas and two from Europe. Thirteen of the newly diagnosed people were foreign nationals.
So far, 14,286 people, or 79.61 percent, have been released from quarantine upon making full recoveries, up 67 from a day earlier. Some 3,349 people are receiving medical treatment under quarantine. Thirty-eight people remain in serious or critical condition.
One more person died of the coronavirus, with the death toll at 310. The overall fatality rate amounted to 1.73 percent -- 2.03 percent for men and 1.48 percent for women -- as of Tuesday. The fatality rate is 22.22 percent for those in their 80s or over and 7.39 percent for those in their 70s.
The country has carried out 1,825,837 tests since Jan. 3, with 50,362 people awaiting results as of Tuesday.
By Ock Hyun-ju (laeticia.ock@heraldcorp.com
)