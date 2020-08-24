 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
National

Prime minister talks with doctors, as hopes for breakthrough rise

By Choi He-suk
Published : Aug 24, 2020 - 17:41       Updated : Aug 24, 2020 - 19:37
Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun on Monday met with representatives of the Korean Medical Association, continuing the efforts to resolve the conflict between the government and medical professionals.

Going into the meeting, Chung voiced concerns about the impact the doctors’ planned strike will have on the fight against the pandemic, and pledged to discuss contested issues with medical professionals. 

Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun speaks at the meeting with Korean Medical Association representatives on Monday. Yonhap
Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun speaks at the meeting with Korean Medical Association representatives on Monday. Yonhap


“If the Korean Medical Association goes ahead with mass closing, patients will be fearful and the public will feel anxious,” Chung said.

In protest of the government’s plans for the medical profession, members of the KMA plan to withhold their services across the nation for three days from Aug. 26 to 28.

“Yesterday, views were exchanged with the Korean Intern Resident Association, and confirmed both sides’ will to talk. The government will discuss medical policies from an open position.”

South Korean doctors and medical students have been protesting government initiatives to increase the number of students accepted into medical schools and to establish state-run medical schools.

The meeting, however, failed to narrow the differences between the two sides.

KMA chief Choi Dae-zip said the two sides spoke frankly and agreed that working-level officials from both sides would continue the discussion, but that the gap in their positions remained.

He said the KMA’s plans for the collective action remained unchanged.

Ahead of its meeting with the prime minister, the KMA said the previous day’s talks between the government and the Korean Intern Resident Association were “meaningful,” but that the results were disappointing.

Following the meeting, the Korean Intern Resident Association said it will cooperate with the government’s efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement, the group said that the government has begun meaningful negotiations with medical professionals’ associations, and that members of the Korean Intern Resident Association will “actively participate” in treating COVID-19. However, the group said Sunday’s agreement does not mean that it has abandoned collective action.

KIRA doctors were already working at pandemic-related facilities, but more treatment and testing centers are likely to open as the outbreak in Seoul continues.

The agreement was confirmed by a government official, who told reporters that the two sides will focus on the situation at hand, and then discuss matters with “all issues” on the table.

(cheesuk@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114