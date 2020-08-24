Market expects Samsung’s Quantum Dot displays in Q3 2021







Samsung Display officials pose for a photo at a ceremony to celebrate the start of equipment imports for QD displays. (Samsung Display)





Samsung Display could commercialize its next-generation Quantum Dot displays for televisions as early as the third quarter of next year, according to a market researcher Monday.



A report released by Omdia noted Samsung Display recently supplied prototypes of its QD displays for Samsung Electronics and Sony for use in TV manufacturing.



The panel maker officially announced its switch from large-size liquid-crystal display panels to QD displays in October as it started converting the current LCD panel line to a new line for QD displays by investing 13 trillion won ($11 billion).



The display is made of a self-luminous organic light-emitting diode panel attached with a layer of QDs, which are small semiconductor cDrystals.



While it is considered a type of OLED panel in the industry, Samsung prefers to call it just quantum dot display, denying it is joining the OLED market to compete with LG.



Due to the protracted COVID-19 impact, there have been concerns that the company’s works on the QD line could be delayed.



However, the Omdia report said Samsung would be ready by Q3 of 2021 to start mass-producing the new panels.



The market researcher forecasts Samsung is capable of producing 30,000 QD panels on the Gen 8.5 line, for large-size TVs like 55 inches, 65 inches, 78 inches and 82 inches.



And at the earliest, TV makers could start releasing Quantum Dot TVs at the end of 2021 or early 2022.



“The company has set its goal to commercialize QD panels in 2021, but hasn’t fixed the exact timing,” commented a Samsung Display official.



By Song Su-hyun








