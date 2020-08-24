 Back To Top
Business

JTI Korea introduces same-day delivery service for Ploom Tech

By Jo He-rim
Published : Aug 24, 2020 - 16:06       Updated : Aug 24, 2020 - 16:06
(JTI Korea)
(JTI Korea)

JTI Korea is introducing a same-day delivery service for its tobacco-infused vapor device Ploom Tech, via Naver Shopping, the company said Monday.

Implementing the new service in Seoul first, the company said all orders made before 9 a.m. on Naver Shopping, an e-commerce platform, will be delivered on the same day.

The company is an official retailer of Ploom Tech on Naver Shopping‘s smart store, and all users verified to be over 19 can make purchases on the platform, JTI Korea explained.

JTI Korea has recently expanded its online sales channels. In June, it joined with Coupang to sell its e-cigarette products via the e-commerce retailer’s Rocket Delivery. Ploom Tech is also being sold on other online channels such as 11Street, Tmon and Interpark, the company said. 
By Jo He-rim  (herim@heraldcorp.com)
