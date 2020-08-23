Yeol Society to present Korean beauty at ornament exhibition in Sept

Necklace,“Times,” designed by Choi Jae-wook



Yeol Korean Heritage Preservation Society, a private organization founded to promote Korean beauty and cultural heritage, will host its first exhibition of the year, presenting the beauty of Korean craft art from 12 promising artists.



The exhibition, “Ornament,” will be held from Sept. 1 to 28 at Yeol Bukchonga in central Seoul, showcasing a variety of ornaments and scarves that feature Korean traditional beauty from nine craft artists and three textile artists. The artists include Choi Jae-wook, Jeon Jae-eun, Kim Yong-joo, Shim Hyun-seok and Seo Eun-young.



Celebrated photographer Koo Bohn-chang photographed the 12 works. Studio word, a design studio, designed the exhibition‘s art brochure.



This will be the first time that Yeol is introducing contemporary ornaments.



The exhibition -- organized by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Korea Craft and Design Foundation -- aims to support young, promising Korean craft artists and promote them globally, according to the foundation.



The exhibition will be showcased at Yeol Bukchonga, the foundation’s main office in central Seoul, and will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Tuesday to Saturday.



Founded in 2002, the Yeol Korean Heritage Preservation Society has worked to support Korean artists through a scholarship program and hosting the Yeol Artisan of the Year Award and Yeol Young Craftman of the Year Award.



For further information about the Yeol Korean Heritage Preservation Society or the exhibition, visit the organization’s website (eng.yeol.org).



By Park Yuna (yunapark@heraldcorp.com)