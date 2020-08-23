[Herald Interview] Shared space operator FastFive turns to small buildings for sustainable profits

FastFive co-CEO Kim Dae-il speaks in an interview with The Korea Herald. (Park Hyun-koo/The Korea Herald)

Amid the growing need to have a fresh approach in the already satuated shared space industry, local company FastFive is turning to small commercial building landlords to minimize initial expenditures and build a sustainable profit structure.



Kim Dae-il, co-chief executive officer of FastFive, told The Korea Herald in a recent interview that the company is looking to forge more partnerships with landlords of small commercial buildings instead of signing long-term lease contracts with landmark buildings in Seoul and neighboring areas -- conventional methods that have been pursued by international shared space giants like WeWork.



FastFive does not sign a lease agreement with the landlord, but instead signs a partnership agreement that allows the operator to receive funding from the landlord, he said. The company uses the funds for various purposes, including upgrading the interior design of the leased space. Then, the operator manages the space and distributes the rental income from its tenants to the landlords. As a result, property owners receive the guaranteed portion of income monthly instead of a fixed rent under a conventional leasing agreement. FastFive offers five to 10 years for such partnerships.



“A partnership between a small commercial building owner and FastFive can be a win-win for both,” said Kim.



“The conventional leasing structure had allowed us to minimize vacancy in the space and stabilize cash flow, but the problem was the high capital expenditure when undertaking the new space.“



The asset-light structure, from FastFive’s perspective, allows the operator to achieve cost-efficiency by reducing the initial costs incurred by interior design or a lump sum of deposit payment for a conventional long-term deal.



The conventional deal refers to a long-term lease contract with large landmark buildings in the vicinity of main roads or public transit. Once the space operator manages to rent the space from its landlord involving fairly high initial expenditure, the operator is able to keep vacancies at a manageable level as an intermediary body between the landlord and temporary tenants. Tenants generate a stable income stream, which, minus rent to the landlord and other costs, translates into the operator‘s profit.



This popular leasing structure, however, has often resulted in an extravaganza for some operators, amid their heated race for economies of scale, by making the space more appealing to potential tenants, recruiting them and paying high rent to landmark building landlords. But the recent financial strain of industry giants like WeWork showed that the leasing agreement with operators for at least 10 years might not be as sustainable as it seems to the property owners.



Its partnership strategy involving small buildings could be a cure for the chronic vacancy rates that landlords suffer and a chance to raise property value under FastFive‘s brand name. Also, FastFive can prevent tenants from failing to pay rent on time, which has often been an issue for such landlords.



This, in turn, could benefit the domestic real estate ecosystem overall, Kim said.



“An owner of a small building distant from a main street has less bargaining power than those of a large building at a corner of the street when negotiating with tenants,” Kim said. “It might be better for landlords to take that approach than leave the space idle.”





A FastFive location in Samseong-dong, southern Seoul, where the shared space operator signed a partnership with a landlord instead of a leasing agreement. (FastFive)