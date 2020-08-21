 Back To Top
Business

[Advertorial] Coca-Cola Korea launches limited summer editions

By Shim Woo-hyun
Published : Aug 23, 2020 - 13:47       Updated : Aug 23, 2020 - 13:47
Coca-Cola Korea’s 500-mililiter bottles with limited edition designs (Coca-Cola Korea)
Coca-Cola Korea's 500-mililiter bottles with limited edition designs (Coca-Cola Korea)
Coca-Cola Korea on Sunday said it has launched summer editions of its widely loved drinks Coke and Sprite, decorated with signature colors and graphics depicting summer activities.

The company said it tried to add an uplifted spirit to its drinks against the backdrop of the new normal after the COVID-19 outbreak. Coca-Cola also expressed hopes that its drinks accompany people’s summer activities that people now tend to enjoy while staying indoors.

Coca-Cola Korea’s limited editions for the summer come in three different types -- representing summer activities, including camping, picnics and cinema-going.

As a promotion, Coca-Cola Korea said it will randomly pick customers to receive gifts related to the activities featured in the designs. Users of the company’s mobile application CokePLAY can enter their name for the lottery until Aug. 31, and the company will draw winners every Monday.

“Coca-Cola Korea will continue its efforts to provide a variety of marketing events to enhance customer experience,” an official from the company said.
